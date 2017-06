/ Front page / News

Update: 7:40PM GRAM Sangathan Primary School students will soon have a new computer lab and a kindergarten after foundations for the new facilities were laid today.

Education Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy who officiated at the ceremony said education was a necessity for development.

"There is no substitute for education. We will ensure that children are protected and guided and brought to school every day to get quality education," Dr. Reddy said.

Gram Sangathan School has 156 students.