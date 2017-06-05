Coordination important

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:07PM THE Spinal Injury Association of Fiji executive director, Joshko Wakaniyasi says the Ministry of Health plays an vital role in coordinating a person's social and medical rehabilitation after they are discharged from the hospitals.

"The thing is we will always will be importing raw materials from overseas in order to build the product here. As far as expertise for people to come from India and overseas , consultations is something is paramount, no two disabled cases are alike. If they can look at case by case on merit, and if government provide support and assistance with its bilateral donors is when the person is discharged from the hospital, if they can be fully equipped for home."

"They will have a better chance to further their education , gain employment, this can only happen if different stakeholders come together and coordinate," he said.