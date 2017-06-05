Coordination important

Update: 7:07PM THE Spinal Injury Association of Fiji executive director, Joshko Wakaniyasi says the Ministry of Health plays an vital role in coordinating a person's social and medical rehabilitation after they are discharged from the hospitals.
"The thing is we will always will be importing raw materials
from overseas in order to build the product here. As far as expertise for
people to come from India and overseas , consultations is something is
paramount, no two disabled cases are alike. If they can look at case by case on
merit, and if government provide support and assistance with its bilateral
donors is when the person is discharged from the hospital, if they can be fully
equipped for home."
"They will have a better chance to further their education ,
gain employment, this can only happen if different stakeholders come together
and coordinate," he said.