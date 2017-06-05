Fiji Time: 7:24 PM on Monday 5 June

Unity needed in child protection

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, June 05, 2017

Update: 7:06PM CHILD protection issues needs to be addressed by both the government and non-state actors together.

Save the Children Fiji chief executive officer, Iris Low-McKenzie  said Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children(CSEC) issue needed to be addressed by everyone in the country.

�Advocacy is a good tool to advocate against CSEC in the country, as one gets to know the risk factors and can assist children that are in need to provide them the support that children need,� she said.

�In addition, much awareness needs to be done on the legislation so those that are perpetrators and those that facilitate or are �middlemen� know the implications of these actions and the effects these have on children. We need to stop the demand.�

She revealed the Save the Children Fiji had been engaged in research in the country on children exploited through commercial sex or (CSEC) in Fiji.

�In 2004, a Situational Analysis of CSEC and Commercial Sexual Abuse was conducted by Save the Children in partnership with The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and End Child Prostitution, Child Pornography and Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes (ECPAT). This was to help understand more on the issues and its effects and also to learn what other organizations are already doing about the CSEC and CSA,� she said.








