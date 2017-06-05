Unity needed in child protection

Update: 7:06PM CHILD protection issues needs to be addressed by both the government and non-state actors together.
Save the Children Fiji chief executive officer, Iris
Low-McKenzie said Commercial Sexual
Exploitation of Children(CSEC) issue needed to be addressed by everyone in the
country.
�Advocacy is a good tool to advocate against CSEC in the
country, as one gets to know the risk factors and can assist children that are
in need to provide them the support that children need,� she said.
�In addition, much awareness needs to be done on the
legislation so those that are perpetrators and those that facilitate or are
�middlemen� know the implications of these actions and the effects these have
on children. We need to stop the demand.�
She revealed the Save the Children Fiji had been engaged in
research in the country on children exploited through commercial sex or (CSEC)
in Fiji.
�In 2004, a Situational Analysis of CSEC and Commercial
Sexual Abuse was conducted by Save the Children in partnership with The United
Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), The Economic and Social Commission for Asia
and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and End Child Prostitution, Child Pornography and
Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes (ECPAT). This was to help
understand more on the issues and its effects and also to learn what other
organizations are already doing about the CSEC and CSA,� she said.