Tourism taxes concerns Federation

Update: 7:06PM FIJI Commerce & Employers Federation (FCEF) chief executive officer Nesbitt Hazelman today spoke to Fiji Times about their recent 2017-2018 budget submissions made to Government.
He said the FCEF had sought Government assistance to relook
at some of the taxes that had been imposed in the tourism industry.
�The Special Turnover Tax (STT) has gone up last year now
they�ve imposed this Environmental Levy; it makes Fiji somewhat uncompetitive;
it erodes our competitive advantage,� Mr Hazelman said.
�Maybe it�s time we introduced a tier system; the smaller
resorts or hotel operators pay less. These small operators are basically locals
in Fiji and they also want to enjoy operating in this space and we have to
assist locals; the backpackers,� Mr Hazelman said.
�We should seriously consider rolling back on some of these
taxes. The tourism industry is the goose that lays the golden egg for Fiji in
terms of our GDP and we need to ensure it remains viable as it provides
valuable employment and also in terms of our economic growth.�