Tourism taxes concerns Federation

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Monday, June 05, 2017

Update: 7:06PM FIJI Commerce & Employers Federation (FCEF) chief executive officer Nesbitt Hazelman today spoke to Fiji Times about their recent 2017-2018 budget submissions made to Government.

He said the FCEF had sought Government assistance to relook at some of the taxes that had been imposed in the tourism industry.

�The Special Turnover Tax (STT) has gone up last year now they�ve imposed this Environmental Levy; it makes Fiji somewhat uncompetitive; it erodes our competitive advantage,� Mr Hazelman said.

�Maybe it�s time we introduced a tier system; the smaller resorts or hotel operators pay less. These small operators are basically locals in Fiji and they also want to enjoy operating in this space and we have to assist locals; the backpackers,� Mr Hazelman said.

�We should seriously consider rolling back on some of these taxes. The tourism industry is the goose that lays the golden egg for Fiji in terms of our GDP and we need to ensure it remains viable as it provides valuable employment and also in terms of our economic growth.�








