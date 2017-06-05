Three hundred converts

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:05PM A TOTAL of 310 new converts were baptised at the close of the 40 day and 40 nights of spiritual cleansing revival which ended on Sunday over the weekend.

Led by the Assemblies of God church members of various Christian denominations also joined the service yesterday.

The church's Northern presbytery head Reverend Akuila Qalomaiwasa said the day of Pentecost on Sunday marked the pouring of the Holy Spirit on Jesus 12 disciples.

�It was overwhelming to witness the number of people that heard the spirit�s call attending the service on Sunday,� he said.