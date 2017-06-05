Fiji Time: 7:24 PM on Monday 5 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Three hundred converts

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, June 05, 2017

Update: 7:05PM A TOTAL of 310 new converts were baptised at the close of the 40 day and 40 nights of spiritual cleansing revival which ended on Sunday over the weekend.

Led by the Assemblies of God church members of various Christian denominations also joined the service yesterday.  

The church's Northern presbytery head Reverend Akuila Qalomaiwasa said the day of Pentecost on Sunday marked the pouring of the Holy Spirit on Jesus 12 disciples.

�It was overwhelming to witness the number of people that heard the spirit�s call attending the service on Sunday,� he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65570.6367
JPY 54.275951.2759
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43120.4192
NZD 0.68860.6556
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48810.4711

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 05th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family
  2. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga
  3. Stage set for crowning
  4. Single mum does it for daughter's future
  5. Former FijiFirst leads NFP
  6. Airline fares clarified
  7. 'Repair mill'
  8. Queens visit Motibhai Group of Companies
  9. RFMF brass band to welcome conference dignitaries
  10. Halted ferry back in service

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  7. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  8. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  9. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)