SPTO look for marketing staff

Update: 5:56PM SOUTH Pacific Tourism, an regional inter governmental agency tasked with promoting the travel industries of forum member countries are looking for personell to boost its Suva based team.

A statement from the SPTO issued on the weekend say the organisation is hunting for two people for its marketing department, one to carry out marketing of the regions travel industry and the other to service relationships the organisation has with companies which sponsor its marketing events.

"The purpose of this role is to support the Marketing Division in its primary and administrative duties," the SPTO said.

The SPTO values team work ethics and want people with a strong positive attitude.