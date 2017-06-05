Fiji Time: 7:24 PM on Monday 5 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

SPTO look for marketing staff

LICE MOVONO
Monday, June 05, 2017

Update: 5:56PM SOUTH Pacific Tourism, an regional inter governmental agency tasked with promoting the travel industries of forum member countries are looking for personell to boost its Suva based team.

A statement from the SPTO issued on the weekend say the organisation is hunting for two people for its marketing department, one to carry out marketing of the regions travel industry and the other to service relationships the organisation has with companies which sponsor its marketing events.

�The purpose of this role is to support the Marketing Division in its primary and administrative duties,� the SPTO said.

The SPTO values team work ethics and want people with a strong positive attitude.

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65570.6367
JPY 54.275951.2759
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43120.4192
NZD 0.68860.6556
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48810.4711

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 05th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family
  2. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga
  3. Stage set for crowning
  4. Single mum does it for daughter's future
  5. Former FijiFirst leads NFP
  6. Airline fares clarified
  7. 'Repair mill'
  8. Queens visit Motibhai Group of Companies
  9. RFMF brass band to welcome conference dignitaries
  10. Halted ferry back in service

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  7. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  8. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  9. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)