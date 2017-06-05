Fiji Time: 7:24 PM on Monday 5 June

Negative few dont reflect force

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, June 05, 2017

Update: 5:55PM CONTESTANTS vying for the 2017 Farmers Carnival title were told that the negative image portrayed about one or two police officers is not a true reflection of the hard work put in by thousands of others.

Divisional Police Commander West Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Marika Kotoisuva stressed this to the contestants during their visit to the head of the Western Division this morning.

SSP Kotoisuva who requested the contestants to support the work of the officers said "Apart from the odd thank you that we are lucky to receive we cop a lot of criticism about our work especially on social media, but as you can see we have to forge on and continue with our work because we have a service to provide and we are committed to providing it to all Fijians."

The contestants were also briefed about the organisation's role and the different units within the Division.

SSP Kotoisuva said officers will be present during the weeklong carnival which started last Saturday and ends this Saturday to provide safety and security for the contestants as well as to members of the public.








