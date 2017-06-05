Fiji Time: 7:24 PM on Monday 5 June

Safari wins Australasian travel award

LICE MOVONO
Monday, June 05, 2017

Update: 5:53PM AUSTRALASIA'S leading adventure tour operator in 2017 is Sigatoka River Safari, an honour made official at last night's World Travel Awards held in Shanghai, China.

"The key ingredient in any pursuit is passion so when you love what you do it is not a job. You wake up every day looking forward to doing what you love," Mr White said.

"We get to transport our friends into what we call the heart and soul of Fiji, sharing the beauty of Navosa with visitors to Fiji and of course enabling them to meet the beautiful people of Navosa who make the Sigatoka River Safari experience so unique. "

The former Special Administrator of Sigatoka Town who first came to Fiji as a 13 year old and grew up to choose to settle back in Fiji attributed the company's success to his staff.

He said he would first "obviously thank the entire Safari Family for this achievement. The team includes our jet boat captains, front line team members and of course the administrative team."

"Ensuring you have great people around you is also a key ingredient, people who share your vision and mission. I am so fortunate to have team of people who make me proud each and every day for the way in which they welcome our guests and share their home each and every day," Mr Whyte said.

Mr Whyte said the award was important for the industry in that it reflect the world class standards Fijian tourism ventures achieved.

He said the Sigatoka River Safari award was a win for the entire tourism industry of Fiji.

"I am thankful to so many entities who have helped make Sigatoka River Safari who we are today. Without the support of our magnificent partners we would not be able to receive this award. We firstly thank our partners Rosie Tours, Pacific Destinationz, ATS Pacific, Tour Managers & the entire Coral Coast Chapter of Fiji Hotel & Tourism Association for their support since 2006. We also thank our partners overseas for their tremendous support. We are very grateful to the thousands of friends who have chosen to share their Fijian holidays with us over the years."

A founding member of the team, Captain Josh Ratukana travelled to China to receive the award at the World Travel Awards which was established in 1993.








