Road death roll worrying

Update: 5:53PM THE Fiji Police Force is concerned of the fact that within a span of a few days four lives have been lost on our roads.

Director Traffic SSP Mahesh Mishra highlighted their concern in regards to the deaths of two men following a motor vehicle accident involving three cars last night.

The incident occurred along the Queens Road near, Navutu, Sigatoka at about 9pm.

SSP Mishra said people need to reassess the way they look at road safety and know that everyone be it a driver or pedestrian has a role to play.

He said stakeholders are doing everything possible to create awareness about road safety however based on the number of bookings made for speeding and drunk and drive it is evident that some continue to gamble with their lives and that of others without considering the suffering it will cause.

"The only way to prevent further loss of life or injury will be for people to change their attitude about how to behave on Fiji's roads," SSP Mishra said.

The road death toll currently stands at 21 compared to 20 for the same period last year.