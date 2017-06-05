Hefrani, Kuiviti for Pacific Show

Update: 5:24PM TWO Fijian designers, Aisea Konrote and Epeli Tuibeqa will be Fiji's representative to a respected fashion show which focuses on Pacific fashion, held in Australia.
A statement from the organisers of the show say the event is
Australia's most respected Pacific fashion event.
"Pacific Runway 2016 was a sold-out event, attended also by
a large number of Pacific, New Zealand and Australian fashion industry
personnel and media, who were excited to see what Pacific designers were doing
with current trends and traditional influences."
Jannike Seiuli, Pacific Runway founder they believed the
success of last year's show proved Australian fashion lovers were ready for
Pacific origin designers.
Konrote and Tuibeqa join 21 top designers from the US, New
Zealand, Fiji, PNG, Samoa, Hawaii, and Australia.