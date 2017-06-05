Fiji Time: 7:23 PM on Monday 5 June

Hefrani, Kuiviti for Pacific Show

LICE MOVONO
Monday, June 05, 2017

Update: 5:24PM TWO Fijian designers, Aisea Konrote and Epeli Tuibeqa will be Fiji's representative to a respected fashion show which focuses on Pacific fashion, held in Australia.

A statement from the organisers of the show say the event is Australia's most respected Pacific fashion event.

"Pacific Runway 2016 was a sold-out event, attended also by a large number of Pacific, New Zealand and Australian fashion industry personnel and media, who were excited to see what Pacific designers were doing with current trends and traditional influences."  

Jannike Seiuli, Pacific Runway founder they believed the success of last year's show proved Australian fashion lovers were ready for Pacific origin designers.

Konrote and Tuibeqa join 21 top designers from the US, New Zealand, Fiji, PNG, Samoa, Hawaii, and Australia.








