Teen talks of rape

MERE NALEBA
Monday, June 05, 2017

Update: 5:17PM A 16-year-old girl this morning told the High Court in Suva of how she was raped on two occasions by her cousin.

The incident is believed to have happened in Nasinu between November 25,2015 and November 30 of the same year and again on January 1, 2016 and January 31, of the same year.

The young girl shared her story in a closed court before High Court judge Justice Vincent Perera. 

Prosecution lawyer Lavenia Bogitini in her opening submission told the Court the agreed facts of the case, is that the victim is a 16-year-old girl, whose mother and the accused person�s mother are sisters.








