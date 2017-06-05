Gender in agriculture

Update: 5:17PM WE have to ensure that agricultural innovation not only leads to economic gain but also enhances the quality-of-life of men and women equally.
Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Fiji Amy Crago
highlighted this today while opening a two-day workshop facilitated by the
Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) at the Pearl
Resort in Pacific Harbour.
�In order for us to meet this challenge, our understanding
of the roles that women and men play in agriculture is very important,� Ms
Crago said.
The �Engagement of women and men in Agricultural Research
for development projects in the Pacific� draws on experiences from researchers
from three Australian universities, the Pacific Community (SPC) and partner
countries who have been working on four ACIAR funded projects in the Pacific.
These researchers specialise in horticultural issues such as
crop production, disease & pest control, post-harvest handling and climate
change adaptation.
It also included discussions on innovative ways to improve
gender mainstreaming in the agricultural sector and how best to mainstream
gender in all ACIAR future projects
More than 25 participants including senior Fijian Government
agricultural officials, researchers and development partners in the region are
also attending the workshop.
ACIAR is Australia�s specialist international agricultural
research for development (R4D) agency that invests in applied research to
improve agricultural productivity and, sustainability and food system
resilience in developing countries.