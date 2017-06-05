Fiji Time: 7:23 PM on Monday 5 June

Gender in agriculture

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Monday, June 05, 2017

Update: 5:17PM WE have to ensure that agricultural innovation not only leads to economic gain but also enhances the quality-of-life of men and women equally.

Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Fiji Amy Crago highlighted this today while opening a two-day workshop facilitated by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour.

�In order for us to meet this challenge, our understanding of the roles that women and men play in agriculture is very important,� Ms Crago said.

The �Engagement of women and men in Agricultural Research for development projects in the Pacific� draws on experiences from researchers from three Australian universities, the Pacific Community (SPC) and partner countries who have been working on four ACIAR funded projects in the Pacific.

These researchers specialise in horticultural issues such as crop production, disease & pest control, post-harvest handling and climate change adaptation.

It also included discussions on innovative ways to improve gender mainstreaming in the agricultural sector and how best to mainstream gender in all ACIAR future projects

More than 25 participants including senior Fijian Government agricultural officials, researchers and development partners in the region are also attending the workshop.

ACIAR is Australia�s specialist international agricultural research for development (R4D) agency that invests in applied research to improve agricultural productivity and, sustainability and food system resilience in developing countries. 








