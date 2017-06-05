Efforts to drive interest in agriculture

Update: 5:16PM LESS people are interested in the agriculture sector and the ministry continues to search for ways to make farming more attractive a career choice.
As part of this vision, the ministry's deputy secretary for
agriculture development Uraia Waibuta said they also hoped to drive more
interest from young people towards the sector.
�We understand that more people are moving out of the sector
and it is not easy as it is a labourer�s job and nobody wants to dirty their
hands,� he said.
Mr Waibuta said they also aimed at bringing in new machines
and technologies that were relevant to Fiji�s farming system.
�We don�t want to get machines that will definitely pull
down some of our beautiful topography and hills,� he said.
�We really have to ensure that is sustainable in a way but
definitely attractive and indeed more to the sector.
�Without this, some of the external and internal programmes
of the ministry we implement will not fit in well.�
Mr Waibuta highlighted this while presenting during a
regional agriculture workshop at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour today.
The �Engagement of women and men in Agricultural Research
for development projects in the Pacific� workshop facilitated by the Australian
Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR).
The workshop is focussed on innovative ways to improve
gender mainstreaming in the agricultural sector and how best to mainstream
gender in all ACIAR future projects.