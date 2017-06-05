Workshop looks at legal advice

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:14PM A TRAINING program focused on raising awareness on gender and identifying key issues and solutions women face in seeking legal advice and services was held in Suva this morning.

Organised by the Fiji Women�s Rights Movement, participants of the two-day Gender Sensitisation training on women�s access to justice will use data from a scoping study carried out by FWRM on access to justice in 2015.

FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh said a key recommendation from the scoping study was gender sensitisation training for frontline officers working in institutions providing access to justice.

�They are the first point of contact for women that may be seeking help or advise,� Ms Singh said.

�They need to be sensitised to issues, particularly when dealing with cases of violence and discrimination,� she said.

Access to justice has been a significant part of FWRM�s work in policy reform for the past 30 years, with the Family Law Act (2005) being a major achievement of years of lobbying and advocacy.

The training was attended by 25 participants from the Family Law Court, Fiji Police Force and Legal Aid.