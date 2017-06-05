Authority clamps down on heavy vehicles

Update: 5:13PM MORE than 200 trucks were issued with Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs) for exceeding the legal weight limit between January to April this year.
This was highlighted in a statement by the Land Transport
Authority (LTA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carmine Piantedosi today.
Mr Piantedosi said the penalty for overloading is $1,000 per
tonne in excess of the Legal Gross Vehicle Mass.
�Of the 17,191 trucks that were weighed between January to
April 2017 nationwide, 277 were issued with Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs)
for exceeding the legal weight limit. This amounted to $1.5million in revenue
that was collected by the Authority,� Mr Piantedosi said.
LTA is strengthening operations against overloading in the
Western Division.
�The Authority is now targeting truck owners who breach
legal load requirements with Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs), as truck
companies must be aware of the regulations regarding load limits,� Mr
Piantedosi said.