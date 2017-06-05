Fiji Time: 7:23 PM on Monday 5 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Authority clamps down on heavy vehicles

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, June 05, 2017

Update: 5:13PM MORE than 200 trucks were issued with Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs) for exceeding the legal weight limit between January to April this year.

This was highlighted in a statement by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carmine Piantedosi today.

Mr Piantedosi said the penalty for overloading is $1,000 per tonne in excess of the Legal Gross Vehicle Mass.

�Of the 17,191 trucks that were weighed between January to April 2017 nationwide, 277 were issued with Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs) for exceeding the legal weight limit. This amounted to $1.5million in revenue that was collected by the Authority,� Mr Piantedosi said.

LTA is strengthening operations against overloading in the Western Division.

�The Authority is now targeting truck owners who breach legal load requirements with Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs), as truck companies must be aware of the regulations regarding load limits,� Mr Piantedosi said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65570.6367
JPY 54.275951.2759
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43120.4192
NZD 0.68860.6556
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48810.4711

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 05th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family
  2. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga
  3. Stage set for crowning
  4. Single mum does it for daughter's future
  5. Former FijiFirst leads NFP
  6. Airline fares clarified
  7. 'Repair mill'
  8. Queens visit Motibhai Group of Companies
  9. RFMF brass band to welcome conference dignitaries
  10. Halted ferry back in service

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  7. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  8. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  9. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)