Authority clamps down on heavy vehicles

Update: 5:13PM MORE than 200 trucks were issued with Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs) for exceeding the legal weight limit between January to April this year.

This was highlighted in a statement by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carmine Piantedosi today.

Mr Piantedosi said the penalty for overloading is $1,000 per tonne in excess of the Legal Gross Vehicle Mass.

�Of the 17,191 trucks that were weighed between January to April 2017 nationwide, 277 were issued with Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs) for exceeding the legal weight limit. This amounted to $1.5million in revenue that was collected by the Authority,� Mr Piantedosi said.

LTA is strengthening operations against overloading in the Western Division.

�The Authority is now targeting truck owners who breach legal load requirements with Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs), as truck companies must be aware of the regulations regarding load limits,� Mr Piantedosi said.