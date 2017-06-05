81 serious crimes

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:13PM EIGHTYONE people were charged last month for serious crimes apart from sexual violence offenses.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

These crimes included murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, robbery with violence, aggravated burglary, theft, receiving stolen properties, assault, assault with intent to cause bodily harm, dangerous driving causing grievous harm, driving with access alcohol, breach of DVRO, conspiracy, damaging property and possession of illicit drugs.

According to the statement out of the 16 people charged, two were police officers. One police officer was charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of receiving stolen properties while another police officer was charged with assault.

Altogether there were 88 separate incidents for the month of May which also recorded 50 victims of these serious crimes.

Of these 50 victims, there were 5 incidents involving a domestic setting and of these 5, three were victims of murder. One of the murder victims was a newly born baby while the other two murder incidents involved a husband and wife.