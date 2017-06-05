81 serious crimes

Update: 5:13PM EIGHTYONE people were charged last month for serious crimes apart from sexual violence offenses.
This was confirmed in a statement by the Office of the Director of
Public Prosecutions (ODPP).
These crimes included murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, robbery
with violence, aggravated burglary, theft, receiving stolen properties,
assault, assault with intent to cause bodily harm, dangerous driving causing
grievous harm, driving with access alcohol, breach of DVRO, conspiracy,
damaging property and possession of illicit drugs.
According to the statement out of the 16 people charged, two were police
officers. One police officer was charged with one count of conspiracy and
one count of receiving stolen properties while another police officer was
charged with assault.
Altogether there were 88 separate incidents for the month of May which
also recorded 50 victims of these serious crimes.
Of these 50 victims, there were 5 incidents involving a domestic setting
and of these 5, three were victims of murder. One of the murder victims was a
newly born baby while the other two murder incidents involved a husband and
wife.