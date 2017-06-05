Fiji Time: 7:23 PM on Monday 5 June

Rewa to work for balance

LICE MOVONO
Monday, June 05, 2017

Update: 4:51PM REWA wants a balance between ensuring its people can continue to live off the land and sea and protecting those same natural resources so future generation are able to also take from it.

In a first of its kind event, the province led by its chief Ro Teimumu Kepa launched a plan make a Marine Protected Area out of a stretch of the Rewa River which according to the University of the South Pacific has become one of the largest sanctuaries of the hammerhead shark.

The province also launched annual Bilibili Race festival, to call attention to the value of the Rewa River.

Ro Dona Takalaiyale, the leader of the Sau Turaga clan said the chiefs of the province would go back to all its its villagers after today to hear their concerns as most of the province is dependent on either the river of the surrounding ocean.

"We have found out these hammerheads pose no immediate danger to us and eat from the river like we do. We should be able to live in harmony with each other," Ro Dona said.

"We hope our plan to make this and MPA can provide encouragement to other traditional leaders to conserve their resources."

The province has seen the health of the river drastically deteriorate over the years and want to step up the effort to reverse the effect of development, he said.








