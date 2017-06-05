Fiji Time: 7:23 PM on Monday 5 June

Call for support

PRAVIN NARAIN
Monday, June 05, 2017

Update: 2:18PM SUPPORT your team. These were the words of the Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel ahead of their match against New Caledonia on Wednesday.

The football fans have been praising Gamel for bringing in a new football style and a lot of improvement has been noted in the last four international matches. The side played two matches against New Zealand and Solomon Islands.

The match against New Caledonia is a 2018 FIFA World Cup stage three qualifying match.

The match will kick off at 4pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Meanwhile, Gamel is expected to name his run on team tomorrow.








