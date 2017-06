/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former Labasa striker, the now New Zealand based Roy Krishna. Picture: FILE

Update: 2:18PM STAR striker Roy Krishna has joined the national team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup stage three Oceania qualifying match against New Caledonia.

The 29-year-old former Labasa striker joined the rest of the squad yesterday at Fiji Football Association academy in Vatuwaqa.

Krishna, has been playing his football with New Zealand based Wellington Phoenix.

The match kicks off at 4pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Wednesday.