Support for Britain

+ Enlarge this image Police officers and members of the emergency services attend to a person injured in an apparent terror attack on London Bridge in central London on June 3, 2017. Picture: Daniel Sorabji / AFP

Update: 2:17PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has sent a message of sympathy to his British counterpart Theresa May following the terrorist attack in London last Saturday night.

Dear Prime Minister May, Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and those who have been injured," Mr Bainimarama said.

"It pains us deeply that Britain has again been subjected to a vile and cowardly assault on innocent people," he said.

"And I repeat what I told you in the wake of the Westminster and Manchester attacks that Fiji stands shoulder to shoulder with the United Kingdom as you confront the terrorist threat and we are ready to assist you in any way we can."