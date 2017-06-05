Child focused environment day

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:56PM CHILDREN are the focus of Pacific activities to celebrate World Environment Day, a United Nations sanctioned celebration taking place world wide today.

According to the Pacific Community (SPC) which issued a statement about World Environment Day celebrations across the region, the theme of activities is �strengthening the ties between people and nature�.

In Kiribati specifically, a reader for children entitled �The Adventures of Vili� has been used to raise the awareness of the young on environmental conservation.

The reader also carries messages about the need to choose sustainable and healthy foods.

The SPC said the day�s events in the Pacific was produced with the joint efforts of the organisations Public Health Division and Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Program.

The SPC units produced �The Adventures of Vili� and distributed it to all schools in Kiribati.

�The expected outcome of this activity is to open children�s eyes to their connection with nature and the way they can interact with nature for everyone�s benefit and to protect the environment,� the SPC said.