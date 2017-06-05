Child focused environment day

Update: 1:56PM CHILDREN are the focus of Pacific activities to celebrate World Environment Day, a United Nations sanctioned celebration taking place world wide today.
According to the Pacific Community (SPC) which issued a
statement about World Environment Day celebrations across the region, the theme of
activities is �strengthening the ties between people and nature�.
In Kiribati specifically, a reader for children entitled �The
Adventures of Vili� has been used to raise the awareness of the young on environmental
conservation.
The reader also carries messages about the need to choose
sustainable and healthy foods.
The SPC said the day�s events in the Pacific was produced
with the joint efforts of the organisations Public Health Division and
Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Program.
The SPC units produced �The Adventures of Vili� and distributed
it to all schools in Kiribati.
�The expected outcome of this activity is to open children�s
eyes to their connection with nature and the way they can interact with nature
for everyone�s benefit and to protect the environment,� the SPC said.