Stadium ready for test

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, June 05, 2017

Update: 1:48PM ANZ Stadium in good shape to host upcoming June-July Flying Fijians rugby test matches against Scotland, Italy, Manu Samoa and Ikale Tahi Tonga.

This was confirmed by Fiji Sports Council�s ANZ Stadium facility supervisor Shalvin Chand.

�The facility is in very good shape and it is at one of its best condition it has been throughout the year as we had time to rest the field while getting ready for Super Rugby,� Chand said.

Fiji Rugby Union had earlier stated that Flying Fijians is expected to play against Italy (June 17), Scotland (June 24) and then face Tonga (July 8) and Samoa (July 15) in the Rugby World Cup Qualifying matches.








Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65570.6367
JPY 54.275951.2759
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43120.4192
NZD 0.68860.6556
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48810.4711

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 05th, June, 2017

