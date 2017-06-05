Stadium ready for test

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:48PM ANZ Stadium in good shape to host upcoming June-July Flying Fijians rugby test matches against Scotland, Italy, Manu Samoa and Ikale Tahi Tonga.

This was confirmed by Fiji Sports Council�s ANZ Stadium facility supervisor Shalvin Chand.

�The facility is in very good shape and it is at one of its best condition it has been throughout the year as we had time to rest the field while getting ready for Super Rugby,� Chand said.

Fiji Rugby Union had earlier stated that Flying Fijians is expected to play against Italy (June 17), Scotland (June 24) and then face Tonga (July 8) and Samoa (July 15) in the Rugby World Cup Qualifying matches.