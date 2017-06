/ Front page / News

Update: 1:46PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has advised it customers living in parts of Labasa that water supply is currently being disrupted until 6pm today.

A statement from the authority revealed that affected areas would include, Navakasigani, Kulukulu, Airport Road and Solove.

The statement attributed to a burst main pipe at Navakasigani.

The authority has kindly advised its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.