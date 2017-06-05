Queens visit Motibahi Group of Companies

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji Times Publisher Hank Arts, Miss The Fiji Times, Charlene Lanyon, Resident Director at Motibhai Group of Companies Rajesh Patel, Miss Dove, Alisi Vucago and Group Marketing & Business Development Manager Abraham Gomes. Picture: TIMOCI VULA

Update: 11:19AM VODAFONE Hibiscus 2017 Queen contestants, Miss Dove, Alisi Vucago and Miss The Fiji Times, Charlene Lanyon were hosted to a morning tea by parent company, Motibhai Group of Companies at their Walu Bay headquarters in Suva this morning.

Miss Vucago and Miss Lanyon met heads of departments, managing various units of the company and held introductory discussions with the various executives.

Today marks a two-day site visit where the two Queen will visit stores, warehouses and other business sites of the Motibhai Group of Companies as preparations buildup for the festival.

The festival will be held in August.