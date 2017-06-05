Queens visit Motibahi Group of Companies

Update: 11:19AM VODAFONE Hibiscus 2017 Queen contestants, Miss Dove, Alisi Vucago and Miss The Fiji Times, Charlene Lanyon were hosted to a morning tea by parent company, Motibhai Group of Companies at their Walu Bay headquarters in Suva this morning.
Miss Vucago and Miss Lanyon met heads of
departments, managing various units of the company and held introductory
discussions with the various executives.
Today marks a two-day site visit where
the two Queen will visit stores, warehouses and other business sites of the
Motibhai Group of Companies as preparations buildup for the festival.
The festival will be held in August.