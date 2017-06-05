Former FijiFirst leads NFP

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image National Federation Party president Pio Tikoduadua addresses supporters during the annual convention in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

A FREE media is needed to voice the concerns of the people, says newly elected National Federation Party president, Pio Tikoduadua.

In his inaugural speech as party president, Mr Tikoduadua said people needed not to fear voicing their opinions and this was something they sought to change should they be successful in next year's election.

"Do not be afraid to live your rights," he said.

"Our rights and our liberties are enshrined in our Constitution. The media must be free to report freely on the sentiments of the people. And we at the NFP, under my presidency, are going to demand that the media be free."

He added NFP was and would be open to criticism.

"The NFP allows the media to pick on us freely and that is a guarantee I give as president.

"Also the media must not take sides. They must build and report on issues with fairness.

"They must represent the will of the people on the government of the day and that goes for an NFP government when it comes into power."