Fiji Time: 11:29 AM on Monday 5 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Former FijiFirst leads NFP

Kalesi Mele
Monday, June 05, 2017

A FREE media is needed to voice the concerns of the people, says newly elected National Federation Party president, Pio Tikoduadua.

In his inaugural speech as party president, Mr Tikoduadua said people needed not to fear voicing their opinions and this was something they sought to change should they be successful in next year's election.

"Do not be afraid to live your rights," he said.

"Our rights and our liberties are enshrined in our Constitution. The media must be free to report freely on the sentiments of the people. And we at the NFP, under my presidency, are going to demand that the media be free."

He added NFP was and would be open to criticism.

"The NFP allows the media to pick on us freely and that is a guarantee I give as president.

"Also the media must not take sides. They must build and report on issues with fairness.

"They must represent the will of the people on the government of the day and that goes for an NFP government when it comes into power."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65570.6367
JPY 54.275951.2759
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43120.4192
NZD 0.68860.6556
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48810.4711

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 05th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Stage set for crowning
  2. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga
  3. Single mum does it for daughter's future
  4. 'Repair mill'
  5. Airline fares clarified
  6. Former FijiFirst leads NFP
  7. RFMF brass band to welcome conference dignitaries
  8. Halted ferry back in service
  9. Adviser: GCF has void to be filled
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  7. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  8. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)