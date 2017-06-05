Voters urged to choose wisely

/ Front page / News

YOUTHS eligible to vote for the first time next year have been urged to choose wisely by NFP vice-president, Seini Nabou.

Mrs Nabou said majority of youths had the power to change who comes into power next year.

More than 20,000 new voters are expected to be registered for the 2018 General Election.

"Let me urge you to make your decisions after you look long and hard and interrogate the options before you," she said.

"You hold the key next year to chart a new course for the nation.

"You use your power wisely."

She added youths must make learned decisions on who would have the best interests of the nation at heart.

"Our political rights also mean you are entitled to change your political views.

"The representatives you elect must have good ideas in the first place and they must be articulate and sharp enough to convince other members of parliament why their ideas were worth pursuing for the greater good.

"They must be at the top of their game because they are legislators, they create laws that govern us all as taxpayers.

"To do that,they must enlarge their circle and be modest enough to work with others who they least expect to create change."