Society appeal on

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Barbara Faruk, executive director of the Fiji Society for the Blind School with students and caregiver Naomi Tinai in Vatuwaqa with students at the hostel. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE Fiji Society for the Blind (FSB) is committed to providing its students the best education and nurturing to ensure they achieve their academic goals.

FSB executive director Barbara Faruk said 16 out of the 29 students who attended the school were boarders.

"These students are from all over Fiji and we cater for their meals and their stay here for the whole year," she said.

"The children boarding here range between the ages of six and 15 and are from maritime islands and rural areas such as the Lau Group, Taveuni, Ra, Tailevu and Naitasiri."

She said it was always a proud moment for her to meet alumni of the school who had moved on to the workforce.

The society office and school which is located in Vatuwaqa, is the only branch that caters for all children around Fiji.

Ms Faruk said the funding they received from charities had not only been helpful towards improving their school facilities, but it assisted in catering for the boarders' welfare.

"Annual expenditure to cater for the boarding students stands at about $60,000 and these are used for electricity, gas, food, maintenance and for the caregivers' salaries.

"Through funding and donations, we have been able to purchase braille machines, build a computer lab, improve our classroom facilities and ensure the proper transportation of our students to their various destinations," she said.

FSB started its Appeal Time for the Blind initiative on May 24 and it will be held until August 24.