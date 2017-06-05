Fiji Time: 11:30 AM on Monday 5 June

Big turnout at festival opening

Alisi Vucago
Monday, June 05, 2017

DESPITE the rainy weather during the opening night of the Vodafone Millennium Nasinu Festival, people turned up in large numbers to witness the eight queen contestants on Saturday.

The festival will encompass the theme 'Climate Change: Reclaim, Restore and Rebuild'.

Vodafone Fiji Ltd sponsorship manager, Adriu Vakarau, said the festival would be on a bigger scale paving the way for council and communities to jointly set the stage for retailers, families, contestants and most importantly, charity.

"Vodafone Fiji has been sponsoring the Hibiscus and the Friendly North festivals for a number of years, along with the carnivals across the country to extend the positive benefits through community projects undertaken from the funds raised through the festivals," he said. "We hope to reap the same benefits for this festival. The aim is to uplift the festival to a grand stature and benefit the communities."

Reigning queen, Ruci Marama, said this year's festival would be exciting and she encouraged members of the public to attend and support the contestants. The first public judging will take place tomorrow.








