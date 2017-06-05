Big turnout at festival opening

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone Millennium Nasinu Festival contestants from left, Shayal Chand, Laisani Sepo, Marica Sauliga, Hailey Qaqa, Ruci Marama (reigning queen), Atelaite Gaunavinaka, Vinaina Grace, Kasaya Lee and Shaista Ali. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

DESPITE the rainy weather during the opening night of the Vodafone Millennium Nasinu Festival, people turned up in large numbers to witness the eight queen contestants on Saturday.

The festival will encompass the theme 'Climate Change: Reclaim, Restore and Rebuild'.

Vodafone Fiji Ltd sponsorship manager, Adriu Vakarau, said the festival would be on a bigger scale paving the way for council and communities to jointly set the stage for retailers, families, contestants and most importantly, charity.

"Vodafone Fiji has been sponsoring the Hibiscus and the Friendly North festivals for a number of years, along with the carnivals across the country to extend the positive benefits through community projects undertaken from the funds raised through the festivals," he said. "We hope to reap the same benefits for this festival. The aim is to uplift the festival to a grand stature and benefit the communities."

Reigning queen, Ruci Marama, said this year's festival would be exciting and she encouraged members of the public to attend and support the contestants. The first public judging will take place tomorrow.