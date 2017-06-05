Climate themes

/ Front page / News

CLIMATE change has been incorporated into themes for all pageants across the country, says Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar.

Mr Kumar made the comment at the launch of the 2017 Digicel Bula Festival on Friday night at Tanoa Skylodge Hotel, Nadi.

He said this was a bid to get more community members to be part of climate change discussions as Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama prepares to take the lead role in chairing the 23rd Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Covention on Climate Change (COP 23) later this year.

"I urge the contestants in all categories to take a lead role and first of all learn about climate change," he said.

"The game changer begins when you translate your knowledge into spreading awareness and taking action in climate change mitigation programs."

Bula Festival president, Leone Naivalu, said they hoped to organise a successful event this year.

Last year, through their charity drive, they raised $13 000 and a net operating income of $14 608.

"We thank those who assisted us and we hope our business and corporate bodies will continue to partner with us for a successful 2017 festival," he said.