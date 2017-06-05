Screenings for disabilities discussed

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Vijay Kumar Singh (garlanded) and Professor Manu Munibhargav on his right, with doctors, Indian High Commission and government officials during his recent visit. Picture: Supplied.

THERE are plans to conduct free screenings in the country to classify physical and mental disabilities in people.

Sahyadri Speciality Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji officials have held discussions to this effect with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

"Disability is a broad term and it can be either physical or mental," said SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav.

"We are planning to screen patients to find out what kind of disability they have. We will classify it.

"The patients will be those who are registered with the ministry and we will get the preliminary data from them."

Prof Munibhargav said if the disability was treatable, then SSPHL would treat the patients. He said the free screenings were likely to be held from the end of July to the first week of August and the venues were yet to be confirmed.

"The biggest challenge is the extended time of rehabilitation as patients will require physiotherapy," he said.

He said discussions were still being held with the respective authorities and the dates and venues for the screenings would be announced in due course.

SSPHL Fiji official Dr Netra Vishwakarma said their focus would be more on physical disability in people. He said mental disability was not treatable when it reached a certain extent.

"We are not going to treat patients who have mental illness. We plan to work closely with organisations dealing with people living with disabilities," she said.

Prof Munibhargav said India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Vijay Kumar Singh who visited Fiji recently also liked the move.

