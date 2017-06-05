Party reveals plans

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party intends to create a National Hospitals Service which will be an independent entity tasked with managing hospitals across the country.

Party leader Biman Prasad said this at their annual national convention held at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka on Saturday.

He said the service would be provided with necessary resources and specific key performance indicators for achievement.

Mr Prasad said this was an initiative they hoped to embark on should they be elected to government next year.

Through this they hope to be able to provide people with quality national health coverage.

"There must never be any citizen who goes without the best health consultancy and treatment ever," he said.

"The days of people being unable to see a doctor, travelling great distances to the hospital and then, after hours of waiting, be told that there is no chemicals for x-rays, must become a thing of the past."

He adds the party also intends to build a top quality tertiary hospital that would carry out most of the procedures relating to core ailments people had.

"NFP will work with top hospitals of the world like Apollo, and ensure that we build a top tertiary hospital in Fiji of international standards."

The NHS would be responsible for all hospital and medical services such as recruitment of doctors and nurses, purchase of essential drugs and medication and improve procurement policies to eradicate drug shortage in hospitals and identify and purchase latest diagnostic equipment.

He said the project would take at least four years, should plan elections work in their favour.