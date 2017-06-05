People out in numbers to support farmers' carnival launch

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mammu's Pizza staff members Kamlesh Naidu (right) and Nitesh Mudaliar prepare barbecue at the Farmers Carnival in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

A LARGE crowd gathered at the carnival grounds on Saturday night for the launch of the Lautoka Farmers Carnival.

Carnival director Udit Narayan said this was the first time in a while they had received a favourable attendance from the Lautoka community.

"It was a very good launch and I am pleased to note that people came out in numbers to support a worthy cause," he said.

He added as organisers they went ahead with the carnival despite having no sponsors.

He said they were optimistic they would gain good returns along with businesshouses which had set up stalls for the week-long carnival period.

"We hope to make at least around $40 000," he said.

"It's unusual for people to go ahead with the carnival with no sponsors but we will take our chances."

There are six contestants vying for the title of Miss Farmers Carnival.

Yesterday the contestants took a break before convening at the grounds for an inter-faith service with members of the public.