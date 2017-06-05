New lease of life for boy, 12

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ravouvou Naviri need urgent help. Picture: SUPPLIED.

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy diagnosed with chronic kidney failure may just get a new lease of life thanks to a vigorous fundraising campaign spearheaded by Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort, the Health Ministry and other medical officials.

Last weekend, the Korotogo-based resort held a fundraiser in honour of Ravouvou Naviri, who resides in Navua.

His attending doctor, Amrish Krishnan, said they relied on community support to help children in need of dialysis treatment.

"In the last two years, I have lost about a dozen young people under the age of 25 because they don't have enough money for dialysis," he said.

Dr Krishnan, is also a locum at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital as a consultant nephrologist. He said two 17-year-olds and one 12-year-old were undergoing dialysis.

"I think the fortunate thing is that there are not a lot of kids who have kidney failure but there can be about half a dozen of children needing dialysis.

"Our plea is that when there are cases, corporate bodies also need to step in. Children should get free treatment and while the decision to offer dialysis freely is challenging, we don't want to compromise any other health priority.

"For example, we don't want to see children without access to vaccines for this. One thing is that dialysis does not need to be so expensive and there is no regulation of prices at present."

He said it was important for people to undergo blood pressure, blood and urine tests once a year. Those suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure needed more frequent monitoring.

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort executive assistant manager Chris Hamilton said they were proud to support a worthy cause.

"He (Ravouvou) is the youngest to be diagnosed with chronic kidney failure and currently his kidneys are operating at 3 per cent of their capacity and he requires dialysis three times a week," he said.

"This costs him $750 per week so being the young son of an electrician, it's a pretty grim outlook for a family and we didn't want to let it be, we could give this guy a chance to live."

He said they had already managed to raise more $13,000 for Ravouvou's treatment through proceeds collected from donors.

The fundraiser was sponsored by Goodman Fielder, Danny's, Yees, Five Star Foods, Paradise Beverages and Tappoo. All proceeds from the fundraiser go towards Ravouvou's treatment.