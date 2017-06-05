Resort embraces community

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort general manager Peter Hopgood, left, with Dr Amrish Krishnan and Chris Hamilton during the fundraising dinner. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

ONE of the ways by which Korotogo-based Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort has embraced community projects is by having each department take up a different project each month.

Resort general manager Peter Hopgood said during his seven and a half years in Fiji, he saw how dedicated his team was to their community.

"On a monthly basis one of my departments undertake a community project," he said.

The resort's latest project was raising funds for 12-year-old kidney patient, Ravouvou Naviri from Navua.

The project was undertaken by the resort's food and beverage team.

"This is our community project for June. Already this year we have been involved in supporting the poorest of poor kids, that's Fiji Kids in January and that project was undertaken by our human resources team.

"In February, our Bebe spa team did a blood drive and health checks for all our staff and in March, we had our sales and reservation team, who organised a walkathon, where they raised over $15,000 for a special needs school in Sigatoka.

"They've built walkways and workshops and it's just been great, our engineering team just did an upgrade on the Korotogo Police Post."

He said they had also carried out several major projects, including building a maternity ward and are building two classrooms at Conua.

"Later this year or even next month we would have the executive chef and other chefs doing a masters chef challenge for all the secondary schools.

"We're really excited that towards the end of the year, we host 20 eye surgeons and they have undertaken more than 5000 consultations for the local people of Nadroga."

He said they also organised a charity golf day in November, which had so far raked in about $300,000.