Fiji Time: 11:30 AM on Monday 5 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Resort embraces community

Shayal Devi
Monday, June 05, 2017

ONE of the ways by which Korotogo-based Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort has embraced community projects is by having each department take up a different project each month.

Resort general manager Peter Hopgood said during his seven and a half years in Fiji, he saw how dedicated his team was to their community.

"On a monthly basis one of my departments undertake a community project," he said.

The resort's latest project was raising funds for 12-year-old kidney patient, Ravouvou Naviri from Navua.

The project was undertaken by the resort's food and beverage team.

"This is our community project for June. Already this year we have been involved in supporting the poorest of poor kids, that's Fiji Kids in January and that project was undertaken by our human resources team.

"In February, our Bebe spa team did a blood drive and health checks for all our staff and in March, we had our sales and reservation team, who organised a walkathon, where they raised over $15,000 for a special needs school in Sigatoka.

"They've built walkways and workshops and it's just been great, our engineering team just did an upgrade on the Korotogo Police Post."

He said they had also carried out several major projects, including building a maternity ward and are building two classrooms at Conua.

"Later this year or even next month we would have the executive chef and other chefs doing a masters chef challenge for all the secondary schools.

"We're really excited that towards the end of the year, we host 20 eye surgeons and they have undertaken more than 5000 consultations for the local people of Nadroga."

He said they also organised a charity golf day in November, which had so far raked in about $300,000.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65570.6367
JPY 54.275951.2759
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43120.4192
NZD 0.68860.6556
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48810.4711

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 05th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Stage set for crowning
  2. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga
  3. Single mum does it for daughter's future
  4. 'Repair mill'
  5. Airline fares clarified
  6. Former FijiFirst leads NFP
  7. RFMF brass band to welcome conference dignitaries
  8. Halted ferry back in service
  9. Adviser: GCF has void to be filled
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  7. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  8. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)