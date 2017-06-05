Fiji Time: 11:29 AM on Monday 5 June

Regulation of commission charges to be discussed

Kalesi Mele
Monday, June 05, 2017

THE Real Estate Agents Licensing Board will soon hold consultations on whether or not to regulate commission charges for agents.

This comes after a flood of concerns were raised from property owners, who claimed some agents had been overcharging commissions.

REALB acting CEO Virisila Tuimanu said some complaints received indicated some agents failed to explain all clauses of an agreement and walked away with more than the agreed commission.

She shared an example in Nailuva Rd, Suva, where an agent had earned $25,000 more than his agreed commission.

This was a result of a clause in the contract which stipulated anything in excess of the agreed amount would belong to the agent.

"So the owners come in and they say we do not like this because the agent has received so much commission out of the property. So the board saw that maybe we need to regulate the commission," she said.

Some agents, however, have disagreed with the idea to regulate commission charges.

She said there was a general reluctance from agents, who say the market should be the price setter and commission should be accorded to the agreement between agent and property owner.

Khelvin Realtors Ltd CEO Vyas Deo Sharma said the new association would be a good avenue to discuss their thoughts on the issue.

"Are we going to wait for government to decide what should be done?"

"Regulating the commission will make things harder for us which is why we need to be part of this association to discuss what is needed."

Bay Shore Real Estate managing director Arif Khan said there needs to be reforms to the Real Estate Agents Act 2006 to protect both consumers and agents.

There is no provision for the regulation of commission charges in the Act.








