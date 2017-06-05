Single mum does it for daughter's future

/ Front page / News

BEING the only lass in the weeklong Small Engine Repair workshop held in Drekeniwai, Cakaudrove did not deter Salote Gaunadivi from participating in the workshop.

The outspoken 27-year-old mother of one said the certificate she received on Friday last week would enable her to find employment and work for her daughter's future.

Ms Gaunadivi said she was always anxious about her daughter's future since she was unemployed.

"I am a single mother and even though people may say that single parenting is something good, I say it isn't because raising a child alone is not easy," she said.

"Since the idea to hold this workshop began in the village, I had been telling myself that I needed to be part of the workshop no matter what.

"Being with my male counterparts during the last week of learning has been an experience I would never forget because help was always available."

Ms Gaunadivi plans to find work and later begin her own engine repair workshop to earn a living.

Another participant, Mosese Gavidi, said the workshop did not only benefit the youths but also senior members of the village.

At the age of 69, Mr Gavidi said he wished the workshop would have been brought down to the village at an earlier stage in his life.

"However, I am happy that this course will give youths and people in this village a chance to further their education at tertiary level and also a chance to better their livelihoods," Mr Gavidi said.

Mr Gavidi and Ms Gaunadivi were both part of the 36 Drekeniwai villagers who graduated with certificates in Small Engine Repairs training on Friday last week.