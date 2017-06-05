Halted ferry back in service

/ Front page / News

PASSENGERS on board a ferry operating between Buca Bay and Taveuni were delayed at sea for an hour after water started seeping into the vessel.

Ferry owner Hari Chand Hansraj said the problem had been addressed adding the boat resumed normal operations yesterday.

Mr Hansraj said the boat was travelling from Taveuni to Natuvu in Buca Bay when the engines' exhaust cooling system hose was damaged.

"The hose actually came off while water seeped into the boat, however this was controlled and we had to stop for an hour to rectify the issue," he said.

"Since we had parts to replace the damaged hose, the issue was addressed there and then before the boat began operations again.

"However our people had a look at the problem again after the boat made its trip from Natuvu to Taveuni and all has been addressed."

Mr Hansraj said authorities on the island had also checked on the boat and recommended it as seaworthy adding they would resume normal operations tomorrow.

Meanwhile, divisional police commander North, Senior Superintendent of Police, Verani Nakauyaca confirmed the incident yesterday saying the boat had undergone engine problems.

Mr Nakauyaca said passengers on the boat had safely reached land despite the minor problem adding that it had been rectified.

Mr Nakauyaca said the boat was travelling from Taveuni to Natuvu when the incident happened.

Attempts to get a comment from police spokesperson Ana Naisoro were futile.