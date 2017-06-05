$8460 saved in repair costs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image We did it! Thirty-six villagers graduated with their certificates in Small Engine Repairs at a training workshop in Drekeniwai, Cakaudrove last Friday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE 36 participants of the Small Engine Repair training workshop in Drekeniwai, Cakudrove managed to save $8460 in engine repair costs after repairing 32 generators during the training.

Participants graduated with their certificates on Friday last week with Government's expectation that the certificate would open up opportunities for school dropouts.

Officiating at the graduation, Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea told villagers that Government was intent on making villages self-sufficient centres of development.

Mr Vocea said this was one of the reasons that Government was getting development right down to the grassroots level.

"The weeklong workshop that you have completed now will open opportunities to either further your education in tertiary institutions or find employment and earn a living," he said.

"Either way, please ensure that you use these opportunities well.

"If you don't grab these opportunities than your certificate becomes a mere A4 paper without any value."

Mr Vocea said Government spent millions in rehabilitation works following STC Winston.

"These small training workshops will also equip our people in our communities to be resilient and to react better during disasters," he said.

"Having carpenters, mechanics and other tradespeople in our villages mean that we do not have to go elsewhere when they are needed.

"This way, we become self-sufficient meeting our needs."

Despite the wet weather, villagers of Lea and Loa gathered at the Drekeniwai Village green to celebrate the achievements of their people.