Airline fares clarified

Luke Rawalai
Monday, June 05, 2017

LIKE other airlines, Fiji Link uses a system of revenue management where they sell various seats at different prices offering a number of pricing options to customers.

Addressing queries from customers on the structuring of fares by Fiji Airways, the company's general manager Athil Narayan said customers could choose between cheaper, non-refundable tickets, and more expensive tickets which offered full flexibility to customers for cancellations and refunds.

Mr Narayan said this would capture demand for various market segments and their differing needs for travel.

"For instance, on our Suva-Labasa route, we have several fare options with more flexibility and fewer restrictions allowed for the customer at the higher end of the range, our special fares and Bula Saver fares are positioned to attract customers looking for the cheapest deal placing less value or don't need flexibility options with their tickets," he said.

"Our one-way lead-in special fares (Suva-Labasa) including taxes which are non-refundable and have no free changes is $98, the mid-point which is non-refundable and have some change restrictions is $158, and the higher fare bracket which is fully refundable, with greater flexibility for changes is $294.

"Not all seats are sold at the special fare levels and neither is all sold at the higher levels."

Mr Narayan said people could get the best deals on airfares if they booked early.

"Depending on your travel plans, it also pays to check other flights at different times of the day or even a different day of the week to secure a special or Bula Saver fare which may be available for specific flights on specific days only," he said.

"Visit our website and get updates on special fares and offers out in the market."








