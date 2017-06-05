Fiji Time: 11:30 AM on Monday 5 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Take responsibility, climate champion urges

Aqela Susu
Monday, June 05, 2017

AS the world commemorates World Environment Day today, Fiji's climate champion Inia Seruiratu has called on all Fijians to take responsibility for the environment.

And as Fiji prepares to assume presidency at the COP 23 meeting on climate change in Germany later this year, Mr Seruiratu said it was only right that Fiji took the lead in taking responsibility of the environment.

"I would urge all Fijians to take responsibility in looking after our environment because it's important for our development and economic growth within the context of sustainable development," Mr Seruiratu said.

"This presidency is important for everyone because climate change affects everyone and the environment and we all need to take responsibility and Fiji being the chair of COP 23 has the critical role in steering the international community the Paris Agreement and bringing to the attention of the whole world the seriousness of how climate change is affecting the small island developing states."

The theme for this year's World Environment Day is 'Connecting People to Nature'.

As part of the World Environment Day celebration today, the province of Rewa will converge at Lomanikoro Village to launch an inaugural festival and the declaration of the Rewa River as a Marine Protected Area (MPA).

Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa said this was an effort by the province to protect its marine environment and endangered hammerhead sharks within the river.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65570.6367
JPY 54.275951.2759
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43120.4192
NZD 0.68860.6556
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48810.4711

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 05th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Stage set for crowning
  2. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga
  3. Single mum does it for daughter's future
  4. 'Repair mill'
  5. Airline fares clarified
  6. Former FijiFirst leads NFP
  7. RFMF brass band to welcome conference dignitaries
  8. Halted ferry back in service
  9. Adviser: GCF has void to be filled
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  7. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  8. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)