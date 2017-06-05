Take responsibility, climate champion urges

/ Front page / News

AS the world commemorates World Environment Day today, Fiji's climate champion Inia Seruiratu has called on all Fijians to take responsibility for the environment.

And as Fiji prepares to assume presidency at the COP 23 meeting on climate change in Germany later this year, Mr Seruiratu said it was only right that Fiji took the lead in taking responsibility of the environment.

"I would urge all Fijians to take responsibility in looking after our environment because it's important for our development and economic growth within the context of sustainable development," Mr Seruiratu said.

"This presidency is important for everyone because climate change affects everyone and the environment and we all need to take responsibility and Fiji being the chair of COP 23 has the critical role in steering the international community the Paris Agreement and bringing to the attention of the whole world the seriousness of how climate change is affecting the small island developing states."

The theme for this year's World Environment Day is 'Connecting People to Nature'.

As part of the World Environment Day celebration today, the province of Rewa will converge at Lomanikoro Village to launch an inaugural festival and the declaration of the Rewa River as a Marine Protected Area (MPA).

Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa said this was an effort by the province to protect its marine environment and endangered hammerhead sharks within the river.