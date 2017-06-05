Fiji Time: 11:30 AM on Monday 5 June

Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Monday, June 05, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

A bunch of us from Lautoka were having a basin of yaqona in Ba and one of our friends came later and he looked flustered.

When we asked him what the problem was he said he was at the FNPF rally at the Girmit Centre.

He rattled on about the speeches and kept saying FNPF.

After a while, I asked him why FNPF was having a rally at the Girmit Centre.

He said, "Maqe, what did I say, I was at the NFP rally."

Some of us are getting older, but don't know it because our mouth becomes faster than our brains.








