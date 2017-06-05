Fiji Time: 11:30 AM on Monday 5 June

Youths take advantage

Luke Rawalai
Monday, June 05, 2017

YOUTHS in rural remote areas tend to make good use of training opportunities compared with their counterparts in urban areas.

Speaking in Savusavu last week, Minister for Youth Laisenia Tuitubou, said this was why the new budget would focus on the provision of more sustainable livelihood training for youths in urban areas.

Mr Tuitubou said the finding was quite worrying since youths in urban areas had easy access to the ministry's services.

"They have access to the amenities to communicate with the ministry and request for these training," he said.

"One thing we have found is that youths in urban areas are lazy and ignorant of these opportunities.

"The response from youths in rural areas who have undertaken training in courses provided by the ministry is overwhelming."

Mr Tuitubou said most unemployed youths in urban areas resorted to drug and substance abuse to deal with their problems, adding that youths also made up the a large portion of the rural-urban drift.

"Our youth and teenage girls mostly end up as cases of teenage pregnancies," he said.

"The other pressing problem faced by youths nowadays is drug abuse and it is a worrying issue.

"Cases of suicide among youths is common and most victims of these incidents commit the act because they do not know how to deal with issues that could have been easily solved."

Mr Tuitubou said Government was intent on bringing opportunities to youths in rural areas with the intention of developing them in the vicinity of their own communities.

"In doing so we make our communities self-sufficient and at the same time we can tackle the problem of rural-urban drift," he said.








