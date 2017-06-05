RFMF brass band to welcome conference dignitaries

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Republic of Fiji Military Forces brass band will perform the traditional yaqona vakaturaga to formally welcome dignitaries at the Ocean Conference commencing in New York tomorrow. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

WITH Fiji co-hosting the Ocean Conference commencing in New York tomorrow, members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces brass band will perform the traditional Yaqona vakaturaga to formally welcome dignitaries at the event.

In a statement, president of the UN General Assembly Peter Thomson welcomed the arrival of the RFMF brass band.

He said the Fijian cultural welcoming tradition symbolised the deep regard for communal ties· and respect for the value of working together to achieve common goals and mutual benefit.

"The solemn ceremony is a sacred cultural tradition of the Fijian people that is accorded to high dignitaries to formally welcome and receive them into a community," he said.

"The cultural welcome ceremony will set the tone for the conference which will see the leaders from around the world — from government, the private sector, civil society, academia and beyond — gather for five days to chart a course for the realisation of Sustainable Development Goal 14, the Ocean Goal."

The Ocean Conference will take place on Monday, June 5, at the UN General Assembly Hall.

Meanwhile, prior to the conference, the world-famous musicians and active members of the RFMF who have served in UN peacekeeping missions in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Timor-Leste will perform at the World Ocean Festival, that is hosted by the Mayor of New York City today.

They will participate in a number of activities during the conference with a view to maintaining a spirit of togetherness throughout the week.

The Ocean Conference is co-hosted by the governments of Fiji and Sweden.