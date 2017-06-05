Fiji Time: 11:29 AM on Monday 5 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

RFMF brass band to welcome conference dignitaries

Alisi Vucago
Monday, June 05, 2017

WITH Fiji co-hosting the Ocean Conference commencing in New York tomorrow, members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces brass band will perform the traditional Yaqona vakaturaga to formally welcome dignitaries at the event.

In a statement, president of the UN General Assembly Peter Thomson welcomed the arrival of the RFMF brass band.

He said the Fijian cultural welcoming tradition symbolised the deep regard for communal ties· and respect for the value of working together to achieve common goals and mutual benefit.

"The solemn ceremony is a sacred cultural tradition of the Fijian people that is accorded to high dignitaries to formally welcome and receive them into a community," he said.

"The cultural welcome ceremony will set the tone for the conference which will see the leaders from around the world — from government, the private sector, civil society, academia and beyond — gather for five days to chart a course for the realisation of Sustainable Development Goal 14, the Ocean Goal."

The Ocean Conference will take place on Monday, June 5, at the UN General Assembly Hall.

Meanwhile, prior to the conference, the world-famous musicians and active members of the RFMF who have served in UN peacekeeping missions in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Timor-Leste will perform at the World Ocean Festival, that is hosted by the Mayor of New York City today.

They will participate in a number of activities during the conference with a view to maintaining a spirit of togetherness throughout the week.

The Ocean Conference is co-hosted by the governments of Fiji and Sweden.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65570.6367
JPY 54.275951.2759
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43120.4192
NZD 0.68860.6556
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48810.4711

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 05th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Stage set for crowning
  2. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga
  3. Single mum does it for daughter's future
  4. 'Repair mill'
  5. Airline fares clarified
  6. Former FijiFirst leads NFP
  7. RFMF brass band to welcome conference dignitaries
  8. Halted ferry back in service
  9. Adviser: GCF has void to be filled
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  7. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  8. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)