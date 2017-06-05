'Repair mill'

/ Front page / News

FARMERS unions say they are not surprised with the latest Tebbutt Times poll that showed 69 per cent of respondents think the Penang mill should have been repaired at a cost of $50 million.

The closure of the Penang mill has been at the forefront of recent discourse on the sugar industry, with opposition political parties decrying its closure while Government and FSC oscillate between saying the mill will not be reopened and that a location will be found for a new mill.

The Tebbutt Times poll on the Penang mill found that the majority opinion was similar across both genders, the two major ethnic groups, across all age brackets, geographic divisions, and for both urban and rural respondents.

Fiji Cane Growers Association general secretary Bala Dass said it was not fair on canefarmers to close the Rakiraki mill, adding he personally felt the mill could be repaired.

Mr Dass acknowledged while some farmers did not want the mill repaired, there were even more who thought otherwise.

With Penang in Rakiraki closed, farmers now have to cart cane to Rarawai mill in Ba and are expected to be compensated $30 per tonne for the new cost.

But Mr Dass said if growers faced difficulty with the carting system, they would leave the industry for good.

