Call to improve the health of the oceans

AQELA SUSU
Sunday, June 04, 2017

Update: 7:32PM THE Oceans Conference will kick off in New York tomorrow with Fiji co-chairing it with Sweden.

According to an earlier interview, Fisheries Minister, Semi Koroilavesau said that as part of Fiji's agenda they hoped to call on the world to improve the health of the oceans as it needed to be sustainable for the future generations.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama will be chairing the main meetings in New York and will be supported by the Fijian delegation.

The conference supports the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

The conference will conclude on Friday coinciding with World Oceans Day.








