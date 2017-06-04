Call to improve the health of the oceans

Update: 7:32PM THE Oceans Conference will kick off in New York tomorrow with Fiji co-chairing it with Sweden.
According to
an earlier interview, Fisheries Minister, Semi Koroilavesau said that as part
of Fiji's agenda they hoped to call on the world to improve the health of the
oceans as it needed to be sustainable for the future generations.
Prime
Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama will be chairing the main meetings in New York and
will be supported by the Fijian delegation.
The conference supports the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal
14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for
sustainable development.
The conference will conclude on Friday coinciding with World Oceans Day.