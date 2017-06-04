Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Sunday 4 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fijian culture on show at Ocean Conference

AQELA SUSU
Sunday, June 04, 2017

Update: 7:27PM THE Fijian culture will be on show at the opening of the Ocean Conference in New York tomorrow when the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) band will perform a traditional welcoming ceremony.

In a statement issued this afternoon by the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Peter Thomson, he said this would be witnessed by representatives from around the world who would be attending the conference.

"The solemn ceremony is a sacred cultural tradition of the Fijian people that is accorded to high dignitaries to formally welcome and receive them into a community. The heart of a Fijian traditional welcome ceremony is called the yaqona vakaturaga," Mr Thomson said.

"It symbolizes the deep regard for communal ties and respect for the value of working together to achieve common goals or mutual benefit.

"The cultural welcome ceremony will set the tone for the conference which will see the leaders from around the world - from government, the private sector, civil society, academia and beyond - gather for five days to chart a course for the realization of Sustainable Development Goal 14, the Ocean Goal."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Silent tears'
  2. St John's down QVS U18
  3. Unknown mana of Soso
  4. Couple's duty of care
  5. Vollmer takes Coral Coast title
  6. NFP sets priorities
  7. Thousands commemorate bicentennial celebration
  8. Miss World Fiji 2017: Bulou's will to rise
  9. Tuvalu fights for rights
  10. Alert on bogus realtors

Top Stories this Week

  1. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  2. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  6. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  10. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)