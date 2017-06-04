Fijian culture on show at Ocean Conference

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:27PM THE Fijian culture will be on show at the opening of the Ocean Conference in New York tomorrow when the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) band will perform a traditional welcoming ceremony.

In a statement issued this afternoon by the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Peter Thomson, he said this would be witnessed by representatives from around the world who would be attending the conference.

"The solemn ceremony is a sacred cultural tradition of the Fijian people that is accorded to high dignitaries to formally welcome and receive them into a community. The heart of a Fijian traditional welcome ceremony is called the yaqona vakaturaga," Mr Thomson said.

"It symbolizes the deep regard for communal ties and respect for the value of working together to achieve common goals or mutual benefit.

"The cultural welcome ceremony will set the tone for the conference which will see the leaders from around the world - from government, the private sector, civil society, academia and beyond - gather for five days to chart a course for the realization of Sustainable Development Goal 14, the Ocean Goal."