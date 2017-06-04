Fijian dancers return home

Update: 5:58PM THREE Fijian dancers have returned from their fully funded three-month trip to Mumbhai India for a dancing course at Terence Lewis Professional Training Institute, one of India's most renowned dance academy.
Masti Arts
and Dance Group had invested more than $26,000 to send Ameet Kumar, Merlyn Dayal and
Sheenel Rekha .
Group
Director, Amit Ashween said his vision for the professional development of
Fijian talent to international standards led him to undertake this initiative
of a special workshop organised by a prestigious institute.
"We have a long way to go still to put Fiji on the map of internationally
recognised performing artists and fly our Fijian flag on global performing
platforms, but we feel we are step closer in achieving that vision one
day."
The intensive three months course comprised of daily three hour classes
covering the genres of jazz, contemporary, hip hop, Urban funk, Kathak and
Bharatnatyam, ariel ring and ariel silk, dancehall, salsa, Bollywood as well as
strength and flexibility and personal grooming for performers.
Mr Ashween also acknowledged the sponsors
Ministry of Youth, the Indian High Commission with Gratis Visa,Supreme Fuel,
Chicken Express, Curry House, Choice Resources and CK's Suva Bargain Centre for
their financial support and making the trip possible.