Fijian dancers return home

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, June 04, 2017

Update: 5:58PM THREE Fijian dancers have returned from their fully funded three-month trip to Mumbhai India for a dancing course at Terence Lewis Professional Training Institute, one of India's most renowned dance academy.

Masti Arts and Dance Group had invested more than $26,000 to send Ameet Kumar, Merlyn Dayal and Sheenel Rekha .

Group Director, Amit Ashween said his vision for the professional development of Fijian talent to international standards led him to undertake this initiative of a special workshop organised by a prestigious institute.

"We have a long way to go still to put Fiji on the map of internationally recognised performing artists and fly our Fijian flag on global performing platforms, but we feel we are step closer in achieving that vision one day."

The intensive three months course comprised of daily three hour classes covering the genres of jazz, contemporary, hip hop, Urban funk, Kathak and Bharatnatyam, ariel ring and ariel silk, dancehall, salsa, Bollywood as well as strength and flexibility and personal grooming for performers.

Mr Ashween also acknowledged the sponsors Ministry of Youth, the Indian High Commission with Gratis Visa,Supreme Fuel, Chicken Express, Curry House, Choice Resources and CK's Suva Bargain Centre for their financial support and making the trip possible.








