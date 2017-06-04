Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Sunday 4 June

Domain streets upgraded

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, June 04, 2017

Update: 5:41PM WITH the completion of stabilisation works along the streets of Domain in Suva motorists can now travel comfortably with the improved road surface.

The works was carried out by Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) under a maintenance contract with the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to improve road access across the Central, Eastern and Northern divisions.

FHH Construction Manager, Mark Burns said the streets namely Imthurn, Seymour and O'Brian streets were previously in poor condition, with problems such as the unstable carriageway, pot holes across the surface and issues of poor drainage.

He said to improve the road surface, the pavement has been stabilised with cement before shaping, compaction and eventually seal.

This provides a higher strength finish and will give a longer life to the road.

Mr Burns said that his team had been mindful of the residents' movements in and around the work sites and in keeping with FHH's zero-harm policy, several safety measures were imposed on the site.

These included having a sound traffic management plan in place, traffic controllers to ensure that pedestrians and motorists travelling in the area were aware of the hazards and having spotters to assist and guide heavy machine operators.








