Reliable supply of clean water for Navosa village

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, June 04, 2017

Update: 5:24PM VILLAGERS of Nasaro village in Navosa will no longer use the Sigatoka River, now that they have access to a reliable supply of clean water with the completion of the Nasaro Village Water Supply Project earlier this year.

The $221,000 project which began late last year included the construction of a new dam, the laying of three kilometres of 2-inch pvc pipe, 0.2 kilometres of 2-inch of galvanized pipe, the installation of a 10,000 litre Rota tank, 18 standpipes and showers, and booster pump to allow water to be distributed to the houses on higher levels.

Village Project Consultant Isikeli Mawalu said they used to collect water directly from the Sigatoka River which is about 20 metres from their village.

As for drinking, they depended upon water tanks otherwise they boiled water from the Sigatoka River.

"Today, there is totally a big change in our lives after the completion of this water project, no one wants to use the river again," Mr Mawalu said.

"The mothers no longer need to go and wash the clothes in the river like they used to before this project," he said.

"We have been blessed by this project and it has changed our way of life. We are thankful to the Government as they have helped us to improve our lives."

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) contracted the Nasaro Village Water Committee to assist with labour on the project and contracted Pacific Architecture Engineering Consultants (PAEC) to undertake the project construction.

 

 

 

 








