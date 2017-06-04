Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Sunday 4 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Paris Agreement the best platform of unity: Forum

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, June 04, 2017

Update: 4:48PM THE Paris Agreement offered the best global platform of unity among nations to address the causes of climate change

Pacific Islands Forum Chair and the President of the Federated States of Micronesia Peter Christian stressed this in a statement by the Forum reaffirming its commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Mr Christian also commended all countries that have recently reiterated their support.

The statement by the Forum comes in the wake of the United States of America's (USA) withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

 He said the Paris Agreement is the way forward in our collective attempt to mitigate effects on all nations and peoples. 

"Being some of the most vulnerable states globally and at the forefront of the adverse impacts of climate change, island countries are now more determined and committed to taking serious action to address climate change and remain steadfast on our obligations under the Paris Agreement," Mr Christian said.

"We who are most vulnerable must become more committed to the principal that the Paris Agreement is still our best avenue to finding solutions to slow down and eventually stop the damage to climate and environment. 

"Global leadership on climate change is at a critical juncture. The Pacific Islands Forum will continue to support Forum Member, Fiji's COP 23 Presidency and will continue working with others who are committed to the Paris Agreement to address the greatest emergency for our planet to date."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Silent tears'
  2. St John's down QVS U18
  3. Unknown mana of Soso
  4. Couple's duty of care
  5. Vollmer takes Coral Coast title
  6. NFP sets priorities
  7. Thousands commemorate bicentennial celebration
  8. Miss World Fiji 2017: Bulou's will to rise
  9. Tuvalu fights for rights
  10. Alert on bogus realtors

Top Stories this Week

  1. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  2. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  6. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  10. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)