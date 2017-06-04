Paris Agreement the best platform of unity: Forum

Update: 4:48PM THE Paris Agreement offered the best global platform of unity among nations to address the causes of climate change
Pacific Islands Forum Chair and the President of the Federated States of
Micronesia Peter Christian stressed this in a statement by the Forum reaffirming
its commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.
Mr Christian also commended all countries that have recently reiterated
their support.
The statement by the Forum comes in the wake of the United States of
America's (USA) withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.
He said the Paris Agreement is the way forward in our collective
attempt to mitigate effects on all nations and peoples.
"Being some of the most vulnerable states globally and at the forefront
of the adverse impacts of climate change, island countries are now more
determined and committed to taking serious action to address climate change and
remain steadfast on our obligations under the Paris Agreement," Mr Christian
said.
"We who are most vulnerable must become more committed to the principal
that the Paris Agreement is still our best avenue to finding solutions to slow
down and eventually stop the damage to climate and environment.
"Global leadership on climate change is at a critical juncture. The
Pacific Islands Forum will continue to support Forum Member, Fiji's COP 23
Presidency and will continue working with others who are committed to the Paris
Agreement to address the greatest emergency for our planet to date."