Paris Agreement the best platform of unity: Forum

+ Enlarge this image Pacific Islands Forum Chair and the President of the Federated States of Micronesia Peter Christian. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:48PM THE Paris Agreement offered the best global platform of unity among nations to address the causes of climate change

Pacific Islands Forum Chair and the President of the Federated States of Micronesia Peter Christian stressed this in a statement by the Forum reaffirming its commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Mr Christian also commended all countries that have recently reiterated their support.

The statement by the Forum comes in the wake of the United States of America's (USA) withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

He said the Paris Agreement is the way forward in our collective attempt to mitigate effects on all nations and peoples.

"Being some of the most vulnerable states globally and at the forefront of the adverse impacts of climate change, island countries are now more determined and committed to taking serious action to address climate change and remain steadfast on our obligations under the Paris Agreement," Mr Christian said.

"We who are most vulnerable must become more committed to the principal that the Paris Agreement is still our best avenue to finding solutions to slow down and eventually stop the damage to climate and environment.

"Global leadership on climate change is at a critical juncture. The Pacific Islands Forum will continue to support Forum Member, Fiji's COP 23 Presidency and will continue working with others who are committed to the Paris Agreement to address the greatest emergency for our planet to date."